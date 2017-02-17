|
A Look at Whether AbbVie (ABBV) Could Eventually Face the Same Issues as Gilead (GILD)
2/17/2017 6:36:22 AM
AbbVie Inc. and Gilead Sciences Inc. are both large-cap pharma companies with market caps of $98.84 billion and $91.44 billion, respectively. Both two companies derive a large portion of their revenue from a single area. In 2016, AbbVie derived from 66% of its sales from Humira, a hugely popular drug that is used for several autoimmune diseases. Whereas two of GILD's drugs, Harvoni and Sovaldi, make up 43% of its total revenue. Harvoni and Sovaldi are both drugs focused on hepatitis C. GILD has taken a beating, as that 43% is down from 59% in 2015. Could AbbVie take a similar beating as Humira continues to come under fire from possible biosimilars? Or will the company stay strong through 2017? I believe AbbVie will be a great investment for the year.
