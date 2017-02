After the High-Profile Failures of Eli Lilly (LLY) and Merck & Co. (MRK), Hope Turns to These 4 Biotechs for Alzheimer's

Tuesday reported it was halting its Phase 3 study of Alzheimer's treatment verubecestat in people with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) after it was determined it had "virtually no chance of finding a positive clinical effect."In light of this news — the latest in a string of disappointing Alzheimer's drug announcements — below is a list of Alzheimer's treatments still making their way optimistically through clinical trials.MerckWhile Merck abandoned its Phase 2/3 study of verubecestat, Merck Research Lab President Dr. Roger Perlmutter pointed out in the company's press release that Merck will continue to study verubecestat in folks with "less advanced disease."