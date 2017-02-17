ArQule (ARQL), Daiichi Sankyo (DSNKY)'s Liver Cancer Drug Comes Up Short in Another Phase III Study

BURLINGTON, Mass., TOKYO, MUNICH, & PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArQule, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQL) and Daiichi Sankyo today announced that the
METIV-HCC phase 3 study of tivantinib in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)
did not meet its primary endpoint of improving overall survival.
METIV-HCC is a biomarker-selected, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
randomized phase 3 study evaluating tivantinib (2:1) versus best
supportive care in patients with MET-overexpressing, inoperable HCC
intolerant to or previously-treated with systemic therapy. A total of
340 patients with MET-overexpressing HCC analyzed by a validated
immunohistochemical assay were randomized in the intent-to-treat
population for efficacy analysis. The primary endpoint of the study is
overall survival. Secondary endpoints include progression-free survival
and safety. Full results from the trial will be presented at an upcoming
scientific forum.
“HCC is a disease with high unmet need, especially in the second-line
setting, so these results are disappointing for the patients as well as
the investigators and the companies,” said Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive
Officer of ArQule.
“Despite the negative outcome of this study, we remain committed to
applying rigorous science to unmet needs for patients with cancer,” said
Antoine Yver, MD, MSc, Executive Vice President and Global Head,
Oncology Research and Development, Daiichi Sankyo. “We would like to
take this opportunity to thank all of the investigators, and especially
the patients, for their participation in this study.”
The ArQule investor conference call can be accessed in the “Investors
and Media” section of ArQule’s website, www.arqule.com,
under “Events and Presentations.” You may also listen to the call by
dialing (877) 868-1831 within the U.S. or (914) 495-8595 outside the
U.S. and using the passcode 74015633. A replay will be available two
hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed in the
“Investors and Media” section of our website, www.arqule.com,
under “Events and Presentations.”
About Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
Liver cancer is the
sixth most common cancer globally with 782,000 new cases in 2012 and is
the second most common cause of cancer-related death with 745,000 deaths
in 2012.1 HCC accounts for about 90 percent of primary liver
cancers.2 Cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis B and C and smoking
are recognized worldwide as factors increasing the risk of HCC.2
About Tivantinib (ARQ 197)
ArQule and Daiichi Sankyo have a
licensing, co-development and co-commercialization agreement for
tivantinib in the U.S., Europe, South America and the rest of the world,
excluding Japan, China (including Hong Kong), South Korea and Taiwan.
About ArQule
ArQule
is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development
of targeted therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. Our mission
is to discover, develop and commercialize novel small molecule drugs in
areas of high unmet need that will dramatically extend and improve the
lives of our patients. Our clinical-stage pipeline consists of five drug
candidates, all of which are in targeted, biomarker-defined patient
populations, making ArQule
a leader among companies our size in precision medicine. ArQule’s lead
product, in phase 3 clinical development, is tivantinib (ARQ 197), an
oral, selective inhibitor of the c-MET receptor tyrosine kinase, for
second-line treatment of patients with MET-overexpressing hepatocellular
carcinoma in partnership with Daiichi Sankyo in the West and Kyowa Hakko
Kirin in Asia. ArQule’s proprietary pipeline includes: ARQ 087, a
multi-kinase inhibitor designed to preferentially inhibit the fibroblast
growth factor receptor (FGFR) family, in phase 2 for iCCA and in phase
1b for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, a selective inhibitor of
the AKT serine/threonine kinase, in phase 1 for multiple oncology
indications as well as ultra-rare Proteus syndrome, in partnership with
the National Institutes of Health (NIH); ARQ 751, a next generation AKT
inhibitor, in phase 1 for patients with AKT1 and PI3K mutations; and ARQ
761, a ß-lapachone analog being evaluated as a promoter of NQO1-mediated
programmed cancer cell necrosis, in phase 1/2 in multiple oncology
indications in partnership with the University of Texas Southwestern
Medical Center. In addition, we have advanced ARQ 531, an
investigational, orally bioavailable, potent and reversible inhibitor of
both wild type and C481S-mutant BTK, into toxicology testing and plan to
file an Investigational New Drug Application in early 2017. ArQule’s
current discovery efforts are focused on the identification and
development of novel kinase inhibitors, leveraging the Company’s
proprietary library of compounds. You can follow us on Twitter
and LinkedIn.
About Daiichi Sankyo Cancer Enterprise
The vision of Daiichi
Sankyo Cancer Enterprise is to leverage our world-class, innovative
science and push beyond traditional thinking in order to create
meaningful treatments for patients with cancer. We are dedicated to
transforming science into value for patients, and this sense of
obligation informs everything we do. Anchored by our Antibody Drug
Conjugate (ADC) and Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) franchises, our cancer
pipeline includes more than 20 small molecules, monoclonal antibodies
and ADCs stemming from our powerful research engines: our two
laboratories for biologic/immuno-oncology and small molecules in Japan,
and Plexxikon Inc., our small molecule structure-guided R&D center in
Berkeley, CA. Compounds in development include: quizartinib, an oral
FLT3 inhibitor, for FLT3-ITD+ AML; DS-8201, a HER2-targeting ADC, for
HER2-expressing breast or gastric cancer or other HER2-expressing solid
tumors; pexidartinib, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, for tenosynovial giant
cell tumor (TGCT), which is also being explored in a range of solid
tumors in combination with the anti-PD1 immunotherapy, pembrolizumab;
and tivantinib, an oral MET inhibitor, for second-line treatment of
patients with MET-overexpressing hepatocellular carcinoma in partnership
with ArQule, Inc.
About Daiichi Sankyo
Daiichi Sankyo Group is dedicated
to the creation and supply of innovative pharmaceutical products to
address diversified, unmet medical needs of patients in both mature and
emerging markets. With over 100 years of scientific expertise and a
presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 16,000
employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation and a
robust pipeline of promising new medicines to help people. In addition
to a strong portfolio of medicines for hypertension and thrombotic
disorders, under the Group’s 2025 Vision to become a “Global Pharma
Innovator with a Competitive Advantage in Oncology,” Daiichi Sankyo
research and development is primarily focused on bringing forth novel
therapies in oncology, including immuno-oncology, with additional focus
on new horizon areas, such as pain management, neurodegenerative
diseases, heart and kidney diseases, and other rare diseases. For more
information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com.
Daiichi Sankyo, Inc., headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a
member of the Daiichi Sankyo Group. For more information on Daiichi
Sankyo, Inc., please visit: www.dsi.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the
Company's clinical trials with tivantinib (ARQ 197). These statements
are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations, and are
subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to
differ materially. Positive information about pre-clinical and early
stage clinical trial results does not ensure that later stage or larger
scale clinical trials will be successful. For example, tivantinib may
not demonstrate promising therapeutic effect or appropriate safety
profiles in current or later stage or larger scale clinical trials as a
result of known or as yet unanticipated side effects. The results
achieved in later stage trials may not be sufficient to meet applicable
regulatory standards or to justify further development. Problems or
delays may arise prior to the initiation of planned clinical trials,
during clinical trials or in the course of developing, testing or
manufacturing that could lead the Company or its partners and
collaborators to fail to initiate or to discontinue development. Even if
later stage clinical trials are successful, unexpected concerns may
arise from subsequent analysis of data or from additional data.
Obstacles may arise or issues may be identified in connection with
review of clinical data with regulatory authorities. Regulatory
authorities may disagree with the Company's view of the data or require
additional data or information or additional studies. In addition, the
planned timing of initiation and completion of clinical trials for
tivantinib is subject to the ability of the Company as well as Daiichi
Sankyo, Inc., our development partner for tivantinib, and Kyowa Hakko
Kirin, a licensee of tivantinib, to enroll patients, enter into
agreements with clinical trial sites and investigators, and overcome
technical hurdles and other issues related to the conduct of the trials
for which each of them is responsible. There is a risk that these issues
may not be successfully resolved. In addition, we and our partners are
utilizing companion diagnostic tests to identify MET-overexpressing
patients in the METIV-HCC, JET-HCC and other trials. We may encounter
difficulties in developing and obtaining approval for companion
diagnostics, including issues relating to selectivity/specificity,
analytical validation, reproducibility, or clinical validation. Any
delay or failure by our collaborators or us to develop or obtain
regulatory approval of the companion diagnostics could delay or prevent
approval of our product candidates. Drug development involves a high
degree of risk. Only a small number of research and development programs
result in the commercialization of a product. Positive pre-clinical data
may not be supported in later stages of development. Furthermore, ArQule
may not have the financial or human resources to successfully pursue
drug discovery in the future. Moreover, with respect to partnered
programs, even if certain compounds show initial promise, Daiichi Sankyo
or Kyowa Hakko Kirin may decide not to license or continue to develop
them, as the case may be. In addition, Daiichi Sankyo and Kyowa Hakko
Kirin have certain rights to unilaterally terminate their agreements
with ArQule. If either company were to do so, the Company might not be
able to complete development and commercialization of the applicable
licensed products on its own. For more detailed information on the risks
and uncertainties associated with the Company's drug development and
other activities, see the Company's periodic reports filed with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any
obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements.
References:
1 Ferlay J, et al. Int. J. Cancer.
2015;136:E359-E386.
2 Llovet JM, et al. J Hepatol.
2012;56(4):908-43