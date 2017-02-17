AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Investors Pumped as Breast Cancer Drug Sails Through Phase III Trial

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca today announced positive results from its Phase III OlympiAD
trial comparing LYNPARZA™ (olaparib) tablets (300mg twice daily) to
physician’s choice of a standard of care chemotherapy in the treatment
of patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer harboring
germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutations.1 Patients treated with
LYNPARZA showed a statistically-significant and clinically-meaningful
improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared with those who
received chemotherapy (capecitabine, vinorelbine or eribulin).
Sean Bohen, Executive Vice President, Global Medicines Development and
Chief Medical Officer at AstraZeneca, said: “These results are positive
news for patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer, a disease
with a high unmet need, and are the first positive Phase III data for a
PARP inhibitor beyond ovarian cancer. This is highly encouraging for the
development of our broad portfolio which aims to treat multiple cancers
by targeting DNA damage response pathways.”
Initial findings from the OlympiAD study indicate that the safety
profile of LYNPARZA was consistent with previous studies.
A full evaluation of the OlympiAD data is ongoing and the results will
be submitted for presentation at a forthcoming medical meeting.
AstraZeneca will be working with regulatory authorities to make LYNPARZA
available to patients with this type of breast cancer.
LYNPARZA tablets are an investigational formulation and are not
FDA-approved for any use.1,2 LYNPARZA capsules (400mg twice
daily) are currently approved in the US as a monotherapy in patients
with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (as
detected by an FDA-approved test) advanced ovarian cancer who have been
treated with three or more prior lines of chemotherapy. The indication
is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate
and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be
contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in
confirmatory trials.2
Important Safety Information About LYNPARZA™ (olaparib)
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
There are no contraindications for LYNPARZA.
Myelodysplastic Syndrome/Acute Myeloid Leukemia (MDS/AML): Occurred
in <1% of patients treated with LYNPARZA, and the majority of those
reports were fatal. The duration of therapy in patients who developed
secondary MDS/AML varied from <6 months to >2 years. In a randomized
placebo-controlled trial, MDS/AML occurred in 2% of patients treated
with LYNPARZA. All of these patients had previous chemotherapy with
platinum agents and/or other DNA damaging agents, including
radiotherapy, and some of these patients also had a history of previous
cancer or of bone marrow dysplasia.
Monitor patients for hematological toxicity at baseline and monthly
thereafter. Do not start LYNPARZA until patients have recovered from
hematological toxicity caused by previous chemotherapy (=CTCAE Grade 1).
For prolonged hematological toxicities, interrupt LYNPARZA and monitor
blood counts weekly until recovery. If the levels have not recovered to
CTCAE Grade 1 or less after 4 weeks, refer the patient to a hematologist
for further investigations, including bone marrow analysis and blood
sample for cytogenetics. Discontinue if MDS/AML is confirmed.
Pneumonitis: Occurred in <1% of patients exposed to LYNPARZA, and
some cases were fatal. If patients present with new or worsening
respiratory symptoms such as dyspnea, fever, cough, wheezing, or a
radiological abnormality occurs, interrupt treatment with LYNPARZA and
initiate prompt investigation. Discontinue if pneumonitis is confirmed.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity: LYNPARZA can cause fetal harm. Advise
females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and
to avoid pregnancy by using effective contraception during treatment and
for at least one month after receiving the last dose of LYNPARZA.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions (Grades 1-4) in
=20% of patients included anemia (34%), nausea (75%), fatigue (including
asthenia) (68%), vomiting (43%), diarrhea (31%), dysgeusia (21%),
dyspepsia (25%), headache (25%), decreased appetite (25%),
nasopharyngitis/pharyngitis/URI (43%), cough (21%),
arthralgia/musculoskeletal pain (32%), myalgia (25%), back pain (25%),
dermatitis/rash (25%), and abdominal pain/discomfort (47%).
Common lab abnormalities (Grades 1-4) included anemia (90%), neutropenia
(32%), thrombocytopenia (30%), lymphopenia (56%), mean corpuscular
volume elevation (85%), and increase in creatinine (30%).
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Anticancer Agents: Clinical studies of LYNPARZA in combination
with other myelosuppressive anticancer agents, including DNA damaging
agents, indicate a potentiation and prolongation of myelosuppressive
toxicity.
CYP3A Inhibitors: Avoid concomitant use of strong and moderate
CYP3A inhibitors. If the strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor must be
co-administered, reduce the dose of LYNPARZA. Advise patients to avoid
grapefruit and Seville oranges during LYNPARZA treatment.
CYP3A Inducers: Avoid concomitant use of strong and moderate
CYP3A inducers when using LYNPARZA. If a moderate inducer cannot be
avoided, be aware of a potential for decreased efficacy of LYNPARZA.
USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS
Nursing Mothers: Because many drugs are excreted in human milk
and because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in nursing
infants from LYNPARZA, a decision should be made whether to discontinue
nursing or to discontinue the drug, taking into account the importance
of the drug to the mother.
Renal Impairment: No dosage adjustment is necessary for patients
with mild renal impairment (CLcr 51-80 mL/min). In patients with
moderate renal impairment (CLcr 31-50 mL/min), reduce the dose to 300 mg
twice daily. There are no data in patients with severe renal impairment
or end-stage renal disease (CLcr =30 mL/min).
Hepatic Impairment: There are no data in patients with baseline
hepatic impairment (serum bilirubin >1.5 times upper limit of normal).
Please see complete
Prescribing Information, including Patient Information (Medication Guide).
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Metastatic Breast Cancer
Approximately one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the
United States.3 Of these patients, approximately one-third
are either diagnosed with or progress to the metastatic stage of the
disease.4 Despite treatment options increasing during the
past three decades, there is currently no cure for patients diagnosed
with metastatic breast cancer.5,6 Thus, the primary aim of
treatment is to slow progression of the disease for as long as possible,
improving or at least maintaining, a patient’s quality of life.4
About OlympiAD
OlympiAD is a randomized, multi-center Phase III trial assessing the
efficacy and safety of LYNPARZA (300mg twice daily) to ‘physician’s
choice’ chemotherapy (capecitabine, vinorelbine, eribulin) in 302
patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer with germline BRCA1
or BRCA2 mutations, which are predicted or suspected to be deleterious.
The international study was conducted in 19 countries from across
Europe, Asia, North America and South America.1
The primary endpoint of the trial was progression-free survival (PFS) as
measured by a Blinded Independent Central Review (BICR). Secondary
endpoints include overall survival (OS), time to second progression or
death (PFS2), objective response rate (ORR), and effect on
health-related quality of life (HRQoL).1
About Germline BRCA Mutations
BRCA1 and BRCA2 are human genes that produce proteins responsible for
repairing damaged DNA and play an important role maintaining the genetic
stability of cells. When either of these genes is mutated, or altered,
such that its protein product either is not made or does not function
correctly, DNA damage may not be repaired properly. As a result, cells
are more likely to develop additional genetic alterations that can lead
to cancer.7
Specific inherited mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 increase the risk of
female breast and ovarian cancers, and they have been associated with
increased risks of several additional types of cancer. Together, BRCA1
and BRCA2 mutations account for about 20 to 25 percent of hereditary
breast cancers and about 5 to 10 percent of all breast cancers. In
addition, mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 account for around 15 percent of
ovarian cancers overall. Breast and ovarian cancers associated with
BRCA1 and BRCA2 mutations tend to develop at younger ages than their
nonhereditary counterparts.7
About LYNPARZATM (olaparib)
LYNPARZATM (olaparib) was the first FDA-approved oral poly
ADP-ribose polymerase (PARP) inhibitor that may exploit tumor DNA damage
response (DDR) pathway deficiencies to preferentially kill cancer cells.8-10
Specifically, in vitro studies have shown that olaparib-induced
cytotoxicity may involve inhibition of PARP enzymatic activity and
increased formation of PARP-DNA complex, resulting in disruption of
cellular homeostasis and cell death.2 LYNPARZA is the
foundation of AstraZeneca’s industry-leading portfolio of compounds
targeting DNA damage response (DDR) mechanisms in cancer cells.8-10
LYNPARZATM is currently being investigated in another
separate non-metastatic breast cancer Phase III study called OlympiA.11
LYNPARZA tablets are currently being investigated in monotherapy and in
combinations in a range of tumor types including ovarian, prostate, and
pancreatic cancer.12-15 LYNPARZA tablets are an
investigational formulation and are not FDA-approved for any use.1,10
About AstraZeneca in Oncology
AstraZeneca has a deep-rooted heritage in Oncology and offers a quickly
growing portfolio of new medicines that have the potential to transform
patients’ lives and the Company’s future. With at least 6 new medicines
to be launched between 2014 and 2020 and a broad pipeline of small
molecules and biologics in development, we are committed to advancing
Oncology as one of AstraZeneca’s six Growth Platforms focused on lung,
ovarian, breast and blood cancers. In addition to our core capabilities,
we actively pursue innovative partnerships and investments that
accelerate the delivery of our strategy, as illustrated by our
investment in Acerta Pharma in hematology.
By harnessing the power of four scientific platforms -- immuno-oncology,
the genetic drivers of cancer and resistance, DNA damage response and
antibody drug conjugates -- and by championing the development of
personalized combinations, AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer
treatment and one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that
focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of
prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three
main therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases and
Respiratory. The Company also is selectively active in the areas of
autoimmunity, neuroscience and infection. AstraZeneca operates in over
100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of
patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com
and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.
