Why Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Could Bounce Back



2/17/2017 6:09:48 AM

In the past, surgeons had to conduct open heart surgery to replace narrowing arteries in a patient's heart. Thanks to innovation at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), a growing number of those patients are getting a less invasive surgery called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The rising adoption of TAVR propelled Edwards Lifesciences' shares up 231% between 2011 and last fall. However, shares have slipped 26% since September on worries of slower growth. Can this company's shares bounce back?

Read at Motley Fool


