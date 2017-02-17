Why Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Could Bounce Back

|
In the past, surgeons had to conduct open heart surgery to replace narrowing arteries in a patient's heart. Thanks to innovation at Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), a growing number of those patients are getting a less invasive surgery called transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR). The rising adoption of TAVR propelled Edwards Lifesciences' shares up 231% between 2011 and last fall. However, shares have slipped 26% since September on worries of slower growth. Can this company's shares bounce back?
