Magnet-Powered Implant Releases Drugs In Controlled Fashion, University of British Columbia Study Reveals
2/17/2017 5:50:11 AM
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed an implantable device designed to release a drug when triggered by an external magnet. The amount of the drug that’s the implant ejects into the body can be controlled by using different strength magnets. Such technology may be of particular use in treating localized conditions to prevent the drug from spreading too easily through the rest of the body.
