Could A Little Bit Of Fasting Bring A Lot Of Health Benefits? University of Southern California Study
2/17/2017 5:37:45 AM
Intermittent fasting has gotten a lot of attention in recent years, but much of the scientific research behind it has been in mice, not men. Now, a new study by a team at University of Southern California has looked at how the diet affects a number of health markers in humans over the short term. And verdict is pretty encouraging, at least on its face: Not only is it good for one’s weight, but it seems to benefit other markers of health, including the risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes. Whether it’s fundamentally better than the old way—keeping at a healthy weight, eating well and exercising—is another question.
