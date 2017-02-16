|
Adaptive Liquid Lenses And Smartphones Shrink Digital Pathology Into A Tiny Portable Device, Ohio State University Reveals
2/16/2017 6:51:26 AM
At Ohio State University researchers have developed a portable pathology slide scanner that uses a smartphone to image, display, and share the scans. Unlike conventional microscopy, digital pathology devices image the entire slide and therefore provide a much wider field of view. This makes it easier to identify tissues that may be a and indicator of or harbinger of disease.
