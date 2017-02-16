 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Adaptive Liquid Lenses And Smartphones Shrink Digital Pathology Into A Tiny Portable Device, Ohio State University Reveals



2/16/2017 6:51:26 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
At Ohio State University researchers have developed a portable pathology slide scanner that uses a smartphone to image, display, and share the scans. Unlike conventional microscopy, digital pathology devices image the entire slide and therefore provide a much wider field of view. This makes it easier to identify tissues that may be a and indicator of or harbinger of disease.

Read at medgadget


comments powered by Disqus
medgadget
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 