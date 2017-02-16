|
Why Medtronic (MDT) Is One Of The Most Innovative Companies Of 2017
2/16/2017 6:49:07 AM
The $100 billion medical device maker Medtronic announced in September that it had received FDA approval for a new diabetes management system called the MiniMed 670G. Developed initially for patients with type 1 diabetes, a condition typically diagnosed in children and young adults, the MiniMed consists of a wirelessly connected pump and glucose monitor that continuously track a user’s blood sugar levels and deliver insulin, reducing the need for finger pricks (users still have to recalibrate the device with a traditional finger-stick reading every 12 hours).
