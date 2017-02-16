|
3 Stocks To Check Out For Rookie Biotech Investors
2/16/2017 6:46:58 AM
For beginning investors, the biotech industry can appear somewhat scary. Most biotech stocks aren't profitable, meaning they're arguably influenced by emotions (and clinical trial data) more so than any other industry.
However, biotech stocks can also offer significant growth opportunities for investors willing to do their homework and broaden their investment horizons. As with any industry, biotech stocks aren't without risk, but according to three of our Foolish biotech contributors, the right biotech stocks could deliver handsome rewards.
