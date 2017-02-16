 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Teva (TEVA) Has Really Bottomed Out This Time



2/16/2017 6:42:45 AM

After capping the fiscal 2016 year with a strong quarter, investors may put an end to worries in holding shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA). Management's confidence that insurance companies will not push generic versions of Copaxone should also give support for Teva's current dividend rate. Chances are good that the stock bottomed at around $32 a share. Solid fourth quarter revenue growth of 33% and a non-GAAP EPS forecast of $4.90 - $5.30 a share are not the only reasons this stock bottomed.

