 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Merck & Co. (MRK)'s Alzheimer's Failure Have All Eyes and Hopes Turning to Biogen (BIIB)



2/16/2017 6:22:35 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Merck & Co.’s decision this week to stop a clinical study of its once-promising Alzheimer’s disease drug — just three months after an Eli Lilly & Co. treatment failed in a trial — is likely to focus even more attention on Biogen Inc.’s experimental medicine for the mind-ravaging condition. But it also raises concerns that an effective treatment will continue to remain elusive for years to come.

Merck ended its trial of the drug after an outside panel of medical specialists concluded there was “virtually no chance of finding a positive clinical effect.”

Read at Boston Globe


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 