A Bit More Vitamin D May Stop Colds And Flu, Queen Mary University of London Study



2/16/2017 6:20:49 AM

It's long been known that vitamin D helps protect our bones, but the question of whether taking vitamin D supplements helps guard immunity has been more controversial. An analysis published Wednesday suggests the sunshine vitamin can help reduce the risk of respiratory infections, including colds and flu — especially among people who don't get enough of the vitamin from diet or exposure to sunlight.

Influenza

