Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) May Be on the Market, But Pfizer (PFE) Probably Won't Bite

|
2/16/2017 6:18:03 AM
Following recent speculation, Deutsche Bank analyst Gregg Gilbert commented on rumors that Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) could be interested in a takeover of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). In his view, given concentration and other uncertainty, a deal may be unlikely to happen in the near-term.
Gilbert explained, "There has been some speculation (Street insider) in the marketplace that PFE may be interested in taking over BMY. While we assume PFE is constantly assessing various deals large and small, and management has not been shy about acknowledging the potential for it to do a large deal in what is a fragmented industry with excess capacity, we would be surprised to see PFE make a move on BMY at this stage."
comments powered by