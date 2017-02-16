|
With All Due Respect President Trump, Drug Companies Don't Want a Deregulated FDA
2/16/2017 6:13:49 AM
When President Donald Trump met with big pharma CEOs at the White House last month, he offered a combination of demands and olive branches. But the biopharma industry isn't particularly thrilled over one of his proposed gifts: a deregulated Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that speeds drug approvals past the regulatory finish line.
You'd think that the sector would champ at the bit for a stripped down FDA. But a first-to-market advantage doesn't mean much if there's not enough of a market to capitalize on. And that's exactly what's raising concerns among a number of prominent drug company executives who fear that insurance companies would be loathe to cover an unproven treatment.
