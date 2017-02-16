 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
First Ariad (ARIA), Now Senator Bernie Sanders Puts This Drug Company on Notice



2/16/2017 6:01:45 AM

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The hefty price tag of a new muscular dystrophy drug is stirring up a lot of controversy. The pharmaceutical company is delaying the release of the drug after Washington lawmakers got involved. Dylan Miceli Nelson has a rare form of muscular dystrophy called ‘Duchenne’ found almost exclusively in boys.

