This is Why the Decision on Who Invented CRISPR Matters
2/16/2017 5:58:16 AM
The biotech trial of the century is over—for now. On Wednesday, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decided in favor of the Broad Institute, which has been battling the University of California for the patent over CRISPR, a widely hyped gene-editing technique with applications in human medicine, agriculture, and beyond.
The ruling lets the Broad’s original CRISPR patents stand. Scientists based at the UC Berkeley and the Broad published papers about CRISPR’s use in gene editing in 2012 and 2013, respectively, and the two institutions promptly filed for patents. The Broad was awarded the first of a series of patents in 2014.
