AMAG (AMAG) to Hire 150 New Sales Reps to Support New Drug Intrarosa
2/16/2017 5:50:28 AM
AMAG has deep experience building patients for programs and building market awareness for new therapeutic, while working collaboratively with payers and providers to help ensure patients in need and access our therapies.
Through our Maternal Health Business, AMAG has built deep relationships with OBG/YN community. We will maintain our current 100% sales force which we focus on the preparation for Makena subcu auto-injector launch, as well as CBR promotion and we will invest in a new 150% sales force dedicated to support the Intrarosa launch.
This new sales force will allow for additional flexibility as our portfolio revolves, including opportunities for Intrarosa label expansion, preparing for the potential launch of Rekynda and for future products acquired in women's health space over time.
