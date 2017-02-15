 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Meet The Professor Who Raised $10 Million for Seattle Biotech Startup Silverback



2/15/2017 7:22:15 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Silverback Therapeutics, a stealthy biotech startup co-founded by investor, entrepreneur and University of Washington neurosurgery professor Peter Thompson, has raised $10 million in venture funding, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The funding was raised last year, but there may be more on the way — the Feb. 6 filing lists the $10 million as part of a larger $60 million round. The Seattle Times reported last April that the funding may have come in part from OrbiMed Advisors, a Bay-Area based life science venture fund where Thompson is a partner.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 