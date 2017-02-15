|
Meet The Professor Who Raised $10 Million for Seattle Biotech Startup Silverback
2/15/2017 7:22:15 AM
Silverback Therapeutics, a stealthy biotech startup co-founded by investor, entrepreneur and University of Washington neurosurgery professor Peter Thompson, has raised $10 million in venture funding, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The funding was raised last year, but there may be more on the way — the Feb. 6 filing lists the $10 million as part of a larger $60 million round. The Seattle Times reported last April that the funding may have come in part from OrbiMed Advisors, a Bay-Area based life science venture fund where Thompson is a partner.
comments powered by