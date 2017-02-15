 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why $3.75 Billion Is The Magic Number For Valeant (VRX)



2/15/2017 7:19:28 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (VRX) is scheduled to report earnings on Feb. 28, and analysts haven’t been shy about making their opinions on the stock known before judgment day. Barclays pointed to the need for Valeant to make enough money to avoid violating its debt covenants, while Guggenheim predicted Valeant would meet or beat “sales expectations for the base business.” Stifel also weight in positively. And now, RBC’s Douglas Miehm and Joel Hurren have weighed in, arguing that the focus will be on Valeant’s 2017 EBITDA guidance–and that anything below $3.75 billion would be bad news:

Read at Barron's Online


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 