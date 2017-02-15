 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Valeant (VRX), Pershing Square to Split Legal Costs on Allergan (AGN) Lawsuit



2/15/2017 7:15:40 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Valeant and Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Ltd. have entered into an agreement to split the costs of a long-fought battle with Allergan shareholders over a lawsuit announced in 2015.

The two parties will split litigation fees 50-50 up to $10 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This agreement is terminated on Nov. 1, 2017, if a settlement with Allergan has not been reached before then. Under the terms of the lawsuit settlement, Valeant will pay 60% of the costs of any future settlement with Allergan, while Pershing Square is responsible for the rest.

Read at The Street.com
Read at Reuters
Read at New York Post


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 