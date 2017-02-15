Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Ipsen
(
IPN.PA
) Agrees to Hire 100
Merrimack
(
MACK
) Employees Under $575 Million Cancer Deal
Tweet
2/15/2017 6:58:00 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
The hiring agreement stems from Cambridge-based Merrimack’s announcement on Jan. 8 that it was selling two cancer drugs to the French drugmaker for $575 million and slashing its headcount from more than 400 to just 80.
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Sanofi
(SNY) Unloads Five OTC Drugs to
Ipsen
(IPN.PA) for $88 Million to Pave Way for
Boehringer Ingelheim
Deal
Will Pharma Use A Tax Break To Create New Jobs? That’s Not What Happened Last Time
Ipsen
(IPN.PA) To Acquire Primary Care Platform In Italy From
Akkadeas Pharma
This is How 47 Scientists Were Selected for the
Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub
Ipsen
(IPN.PA) to Acquire Oncology Assets From
Merrimack
(MACK) for $575 Million
Eli Lilly
(LLY) Quells Rumors Regarding Multi-Million Irish Expansion Plan
Biotech Director at Cambridge's
Merrimack
(MACK) Arrested for Insider Trading Scheme
166 Biotech Execs Slam
Trump's
Travel Ban
Cambridge's
Merrimack
(MACK) Slashes 80% of Workforce, Sells Off Cancer Drugs in $1.025 Billion Deal
Attention Bay Area:
Chan-Zuckerberg's
BIOHUB is Hiring Lots of Scientists
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Ipsen
•
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs
•
Biotech/Pharma - Industry, Jobs (World)