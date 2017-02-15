 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Ipsen (IPN.PA) Agrees to Hire 100 Merrimack (MACK) Employees Under $575 Million Cancer Deal



2/15/2017 6:58:00 AM

The hiring agreement stems from Cambridge-based Merrimack’s announcement on Jan. 8 that it was selling two cancer drugs to the French drugmaker for $575 million and slashing its headcount from more than 400 to just 80.



