Questions Remain Over Suicide Death of Genentech (RHHBY) Lobbyist

WASHINGTON -- On Thursday, July 9, 2015, Evan Morris, a super lobbyist with the biotech firm Genentech ? one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world ? texted with his wife, the mother of their two children, and headed to the exclusive Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, an elite club and course that hosts major tournaments and has been played by former President Barack Obama and Tiger Woods.Morris bought the bar a round of drinks, running up an eye-popping tab. He then walked out to the club’s fire pit overlooking the lake. His wife, who had gotten an inkling of what he was about to do, frantically pleaded with him, texting him photos of their children. He shot himself in the head.