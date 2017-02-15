New SoCal Biotech Jecure Therapeutics Makes Debut and Will Take on NASH

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versant Ventures today announced the debut of Jecure Therapeutics, a
biotechnology company with a proprietary liver disease platform that has
generated novel programs for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and
fibrosis. Versant seeded Jecure as part of the firm’s push to build on
its past success in the fibrosis field, and was the sole investor in
today’s $20 million series A commitment.
Jecure’s founding team includes CEO Jeffrey Stafford, PhD, and CSO James
Veal, PhD, both of whom were members of senior management at Quanticel
Pharmaceuticals, a cancer company founded by Versant and acquired by
Celgene in 2015. Drs. Stafford and Veal have collaborated for more than
20 years and have been co-inventors on multiple products including
cancer drug Votrient™ (pazopanib), diabetes drug Nesina™ (alogliptin),
and other drug candidates currently in clinical development.
The platform at Jecure is based on more than a decade of research and
includes proprietary assays and models developed in the lab of academic
founder Ariel Feldstein, MD, Division Chief of Gastroenterology at the
University of California, San Diego. The company also has assembled a
scientific advisory board of leading investigators and pioneering
researchers in the NASH and fibrosis fields.
"The series A backing of Jecure renews a successful partnership with
Versant, and provides us the opportunity to build another
transformational company in a field that is starving for innovation. We
continue to have ongoing discussions with strategic and financial
partners while we independently build a pipeline of drug candidates
based on the discoveries from the UCSD NASH platform,” said Dr. Stafford.
“We are thrilled to again be working with Jeff and Jim on a new
company,” said Brad Bolzon, PhD, Managing Director at Versant and Jecure
board member. “Together with Ariel Feldstein and his colleagues, they
represent a formidable team that combines drug hunting savvy with
world-class scientific expertise and important know-how into this field.”
Industry-Leading Platform
The current clinical pipeline for NASH is dominated by repurposed
compounds and targets. As a result, researchers in the field have been
pushing to identify targets and pathways that are uniquely implicated in
NASH.
Jecure will exploit a research platform developed by Dr. Feldstein and
the UCSD team – which incorporates siRNA-based murine fibrosis models
for target identification and validation; knock-in models for in vitro
screening; and a unique NASH model that captures key features of the
disease for in vivo screening. In this disease model, toxic fat
build-up in hepatocytes initiates a self-driving inflammation and
pyroptosis cycle that leads to NASH and fibrosis. It provides Jecure
with potential to identify drug candidates that can intervene throughout
the disease process, and better inform the translational development
strategy.
Initially, the team has leveraged this platform to target the
inflammasome, a multi-protein complex known to play a key role in
driving liver inflammation and fibrosis, and expects to name the first
of several development candidates of this class by late 2017.
“We believe Jecure’s approach can harness over a decade of pioneering
research from the academic founder, and can stand apart in a very
crowded field,” added Tom Woiwode, PhD, Managing Director at Versant and
Jecure board member.
Scientific Advisory Board
Jecure’s SAB members include Scott Friedman, MD, Gregory Gores, MD,
Nizar Zein, MD, and Ariel Feldstein, MD.
-
Dr. Friedman is Dean for Therapeutic Discovery and Chief of the
Division of Liver Diseases at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. He has
performed pioneering research into the underlying causes of scarring,
or fibrosis associated with chronic liver disease, and was among the
first to isolate and characterize the hepatic stellate cell, which is
the key cell type responsible for scar production in the liver.
-
Dr. Gores is Executive Dean for Research, Chair of the Division of
Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Reuben R. Eisenberg Professorship at
Mayo Clinic. He has published over 500 articles, editorials and book
chapters and his clinical and research contributions include advances
in the understanding of hepatobiliary malignancies, liver
transplantation and mechanisms of liver cell injury.
-
Dr. Zein is Chairman and Medical Director of Global Patient Services,
Mikati Foundation Endowed Chair in Liver Disease and Transplantation
at Cleveland Clinic. One of Dr. Zein’s areas of research focus
includes improving disease and treatment outcomes in patients with
fatty liver disease. He has authored more than 200 publications, and
has been the principal investigator of several large clinical trials.
-
Dr. Feldstein is a renowned hepatologist and currently Professor of
Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology,
Hepatology, and Nutrition at the University of California, San Diego.
Prior to joining UCSD in 2011, he was Director of Research for the
Pediatric Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. He has published over 140
peer-reviewed publications in leading scientific journals including
seminal reviews on the disease biology of NASH and liver fibrosis.
About Jecure Therapeutics
Jecure is focused on the discovery of novel therapeutics for the
treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis.
Jecure’s scientific founder is Dr. Ariel Feldstein, Division Chief of
Gastroenterology at UCSD School of Medicine and a leading physician
scientist in hepatology. With operations in the biotech hub of San
Diego, California, Jecure combines emerging NASH biology from Dr.
Feldstein’s lab with an elite discovery team of veteran pharma/biotech
scientists. Jecure’s lead program has identified small molecule
inhibitors of a novel target and pro-inflammatory driver of NASH. Jecure
is backed by top-tier life science investor Versant Ventures. For more
information, please visit www.jecuretx.com.
About Versant Ventures
Versant Ventures is a leading global healthcare investment firm
committed to helping exceptional entrepreneurs build the next generation
of great healthcare companies. The firm invests across the healthcare
sector and at all stages of company development, with an emphasis on the
discovery and development of novel therapeutics. With $2.3 billion under
management and offices in North America and Europe, Versant has built a
team with deep investment, operating, and scientific expertise that
enables a hands-on approach to company building. Since the firm’s
founding in 1999, more than 65 Versant companies have achieved
successful acquisitions or IPOs. For more information, please visit www.versantventures.com.