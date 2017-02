Scalp Cooling Device May Help Reduce Hair Loss For Women With Breast Cancer Receiving Chemotherapy, JAMA Reveals

Two studies in the February 14 issue of JAMA examine hair loss among women with breast cancer who received scalp cooling before, during and after chemotherapy.Chemotherapy may result in hair loss (alopecia), which women rate as one of the most distressing adverse effects of chemotherapy. Scalp cooling is hypothesized to reduce blood flow to hair follicles and reduce uptake of chemotherapeutic agents. Modern methods to prevent hair loss use devices that circulate fluid in a cooling cap using refrigeration.