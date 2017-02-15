|
Intravascular Camera Using Multiple Lasers For Illumination Helps Assess Dangerous Plagues, University of Washington Study Reveals
2/15/2017 6:05:48 AM
A collaboration between scientists at University of Washington and University of Michigan has led to the development of a new way of imaging atherosclerosis within blood vessels. The technology relies on delivering a tiny camera into a vessel’s lumen and illuminating the plagues using red, green, and blue lasers. The scanning fiber endoscope (SFE) was originally developed at UW to visualize cancer cells, but its small size and multi-modal imaging warranted testing its capabilities inside of vessels.
