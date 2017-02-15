 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Human Embryo Editing Gets The OK—But No Superbabies



2/15/2017 5:52:23 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Thanks to a new set of lab techniques, scientists are learning to edit genes, cutting and pasting to remove unwanted mutations or add desirable traits. But can does not necessarily equal should—even though many labs are already doing it in animals and early-stage clinical trials on diseases like cancer and blindness.

So last year the National Academy of Sciences convened a group of researchers, ethicists, and legal scholars to figure out where the two conditions overlap—to understand the ethics of, and come up with guidelines for, methods like Crispr-Cas9 that can change people’s genetic make-up.


Read at Wired
Read at New York Times
Read at Washington Post


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 