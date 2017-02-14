 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

How Billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong's Cancer Moonshot 2020 Is Not Living Up to Its Hype



2/14/2017 8:04:20 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
The world’s richest doctor had a very bold plan.

He’d assemble an unprecedented collaboration of companies, researchers, and doctors. Their mission: to vanquish cancer. By the year 2020, they’d build a working vaccine and test therapies in 20,000 patients. They would forever transform medicine.

Or so Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong vowed when he launched his audacious “Cancer MoonShot 2020” a year ago.

Read at STAT


comments powered by Disqus
STAT
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 