Eli Lilly (LLY)'s Multi-Million Cork Expansion in Jeopardy Over Trump's Latest Plans



2/14/2017 7:35:23 AM

An Eli Lilly spokesperson confirmed to the Irish Examiner that a final decision on whether to proceed with the proposed €200m investment in upgrading its Kinsale facility was now under review, as reported by The Sunday Business Post.

An eventual decision will be made by Lilly’s global board at the “appropriate stage of the process”, the spokesperson said.

The decision sparked concern among political and business leaders that foreign direct investment, which is crucial to the economy and labour force, could be under threat from Trump’s stated ‘America First’ policy.

