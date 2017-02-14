Former Celgene (CELG) and Medtronic (MDT) CEOs Just Acquired This Maryland Biotech

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel immuno-therapeutics based on the Artificial Immune (AIM™) nanotechnology platform, today announced the completion of the acquisition of the company by a consortium of private investors led by Dr. Sol J. Barer (Chairman, Teva; former Chairman and CEO, Celgene), Joshua Barer (Managing Director, Sunflower Life Sciences), William A. Hawkins (former Chairman and CEO, Medtronic), and other private investors.



NexImmune’s AIM technology, originally developed by Dr. Jonathan Schneck and Dr. Mathias Oelke at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, was licensed from The Johns Hopkins University and is currently being applied in the field of immuno-oncology. Specifically, the AIM technology deploys a novel process that simultaneously enriches, expands and activates multiple antigen-specific T cells that can be directed against a variety of tumor-relevant antigens, including shared tumor-associated antigens or patient-specific neoantigens.

“I am excited to support NexImmune’s advancement of this important immunotherapy-based technology,” stated Dr. Barer, the lead investor in the acquisition. “I believe that the AIM nanotechnology platform has the potential to deliver the next generation of immuno-oncology treatment, bringing new hope to patients suffering from many types of malignancies.”

Core to the AIM technology is nanoparticle-based artificial Antigen Presenting Cells (aAPC) that bypass the role of natural dendritic cells, a target for immunosuppression by cancers, and directly engage endogenous T cells. This approach is designed to combine robust anti-tumor effector T cells with the generation of immunologic memory. By targeting T cells from the natural repertoire, which are not genetically manipulated, the potential for on-target, off-tumor toxicity may be greatly reduced and safety enhanced.

NexImmune also appointed a new Board of Directors, including:

Robert Spiegel, MD (former Chief Medical Officer, Schering-Plough), Chairman

Alan S. Roemer, MBA, MPH (SVP, Corporate Development, Roivant Sciences)

Graham Burton, MD (former SVP, Global Regulatory Affairs, Pharmacovigilance and Corporate Quality Assurance and Compliance, Celgene)

Paul D’Angio (former SVP, Global Technical Operations, Celgene)

Timothy Bertram, PhD (CEO, RegenMed Therapeutics)

Zhengbin (Bing) Yao, PhD (SVP, Respiratory, Inflammation and Autoimmunity, MedImmune)

Scott Carmer (COO, NexImmune).

Dr. Spiegel, who currently serves as a director to several large and small biotechnology companies, and has held executive positions at industry leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, said, “We look forward to advancing NexImmune’s AIM technology into early clinical development, and are excited about the potential advance it may represent in the rapidly expanding immuno-oncology field and in other immune-mediated disease areas.”

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel immuno-therapeutics based on the proprietary Artificial Immune (AIM™) nanotechnology platform. Central to the AIM technology are artificial Antigen Presenting Cell (aAPC) nanoparticles that can be engineered to orchestrate a highly targeted immune attack directed toward specific foreign substances or cell types in the body. In preclinical studies, aAPCs have demonstrated utility as therapeutic agents for both direct injection, and as an adoptively transferred cellular therapy. NexImmune is using the AIM technology platform to develop a pipeline of immunotherapeutic products to treat cancer. For more information visit: www.neximmune.com

