 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Why Secretive $5 Billion Biotech Moderna May Not be Able to Commercialize Products Into Clinical Trials



2/14/2017 7:11:17 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A British Columbia judge has issued a ruling that puts in doubt whether Moderna Theraputics will be able to commercialize some of its first products in clinical trials using key technology that it doesn’t own.

British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Dev Dley this week granted a request from Arbutus Biopharma for a pre-trial injunction that prevents a tiny company called Acuitas from sublicensing Arbutus’ lipid nanoparticle delivery technology until the end of October. Acuitas has sublicensed the technology four times to Moderna, which appears to be using it in the first two products it has put into clinical trials.

Read at Forbes


comments powered by Disqus
Forbes
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 