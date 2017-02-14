 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Why 2017 Could be a Transition Year for Booming Seattle Genetics (SGEN)



2/14/2017 6:41:50 AM

Seattle Genetics released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and gave investors a taste of what's to come later this year. With modest growth for Adcetris, its only drug on the market, investors should be focused on Seattle Genetics' pipeline and clinical trials that could further expand sales of Adcetris.

What happened with Seattle Genetics this quarter?

* Sales of Adcetris increased 12% year over year in the fourth quarter. Royalty income, mostly from Takeda for international sales of Adcetris, increased 8.7%.
*The larger loss for the quarter came mostly from increased research and development costs, an investment in the future.

Read at Motley Fool


