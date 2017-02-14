Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
*
*
Dramatic Turn-Around In Cognitive Abilities Of Children Born To Older Mothers,
International Journal of Epidemiology
Reveals
Tweet
2/14/2017 6:38:33 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
In contrast to 40 years ago, children born to older mothers today are more likely to perform better in cognitive ability tests than those born to younger mothers, reveals new research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research (MPIDR).
This shift is due to the changing characteristics of women who have children at an older age, according to a paper published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.
Read at
Medical News Today
Read at
News Release
Related News
Alzheimer's Causes: Could Refined Sugar Lead To Dementia, Cognitive Decline?
Male Contraceptive Gel Could Be Vasectomy Alternative For Men,
Basic and Clinical Andrology
Reveals
CRISPR Trials To Watch In 2017
This Is Your Brain On A Runner's High,
University of Ottawa
Study
6 Unexpected Ways To Decrease Your Risk Of Alzheimer’s
Shift Work, Heavy Lifting May Reduce A Woman’s Fertility,
Harvard
Reveals
Can AI Help Extend Your Life Span?
Gachon University
Study
Man Who Took Magic Mushrooms Said It Helped Him See A Basic Truth About Relationships
GW Pharma
(GWPH) Is Set To Benefit As Cannabis Takes On Cancer
The Idea That Some People Don't Respond To Exercise Might Just Be A Myth,
Journal of Physiology
Reveals
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Medical News Today
•
News Release
•
Clinical - Research
•
Clinical - Research (World)