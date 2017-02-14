|
Worm Gene Could Be Key To Developing Obesity Treatment, Monash University Study Reveals
2/14/2017 6:25:29 AM
Monash University and Danish researchers have discovered a gene in worms that could help break the cycle of overeating and under-exercising that can lead to obesity.
The team has discovered a gene that triggers a feeling of fullness, as well as the need to sleep after eating. A similar gene is found in people, opening up the potential to develop a drug that could help control obesity by reducing appetite and increasing the desire for exercise.
comments powered by