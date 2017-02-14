|
Allergan (AGN) R&D Chief Reveals 6 Drugs That Could be Potential Blockbusters
2/14/2017 6:10:10 AM
Early Monday, Allergan plc — one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies that produces branded and generic drugs, and performs pharmaceutical research and development — announced its recent acquisition of Zeltiq Aesthetics.
Benzinga had the privilege of chatting with Allergan Chief R&D Officer David Nicholson about its drug Avycaz and other pipeline developments.
Avycaz Approval
Allergan announced in late January that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to update the label for AVYCAZ® (ceftazidime and avibactam) with clinical data from two Phase 3 trials supporting the indication to treat patients with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by designated susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms.
