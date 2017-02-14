 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Biomarker Bonanza: New Molecular Markers Fuel Diagnostic Development



til recently in vitro diagnostics, which are tests that use fluid or tissue samples, were regarded as not very glamorous or profitable compared to their well-heeled cousins: imaging-based diagnostics, medical devices and therapeutics. But times are changing, and while they may never command the eye-popping $250,000 price tag that some newer drugs do, for example, there are still many experts who think there could be a Cinderella story for certain types of in vitro diagnostics.

