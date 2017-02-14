|
Biomarker Bonanza: New Molecular Markers Fuel Diagnostic Development
2/14/2017 6:05:28 AM
til recently in vitro diagnostics, which are tests that use fluid or tissue samples, were regarded as not very glamorous or profitable compared to their well-heeled cousins: imaging-based diagnostics, medical devices and therapeutics. But times are changing, and while they may never command the eye-popping $250,000 price tag that some newer drugs do, for example, there are still many experts who think there could be a Cinderella story for certain types of in vitro diagnostics.
