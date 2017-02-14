 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Roche (RHHBY) Faces Off With Itself for $9 Billion Breast Cancer Drug Business



2/14/2017 5:59:30 AM

As Roche Holding AG prepares a breast cancer treatment that might extend the lives of hundreds of thousands of women, the company will face stiff competition for the regime -- from its own medicine chest.

Since its introduction in 1998, Roche’s Herceptin has dramatically improved the outlook for women with an aggressive form of early breast cancer. By the end of March, the company says it will release test results for a newer regimen. But even if that improves on the currently used combination of Herceptin and chemotherapy, it may not be enough to offset the costs -- both financial and in terms of side effects -- when the older version works so well.

Read at Bloomberg


Bloomberg
Roche
  		 

