80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
IRadimed Corporation
Poised For Market Domination
Tweet
2/14/2017 5:55:31 AM
iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ: IRMD) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-compatible products. It sells its products primarily to hospitals, acute care facilities and outpatient imaging centers in over 30 countries.
MRI uses magnetic fields and radio waves to give images of the internal structures of the body.
Read at
Seeking Alpha
