 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Here Is What Donald Trump's Policies May Mean for Medical Equipment Companies



2/14/2017 5:54:09 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Medical equipment companies, like Cantel Medical ( CMD) , are watching developments surrounding the Affordable Care Act carefully, especially amid President Donald Trump's vows to repeal and replace it. "We are for coverage - our products are impacted positively by the 20 million people that were covered under the Affordable Care Act," said Jorgen Hansen, Cantel Medical's chief executive order. Hansen is particularly watching the medical device tax, which if repealed, would help his company invest for the future. TheStreet's Scott Gamm reports from Wall Street.

Read at The Street.com


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 