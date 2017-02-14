|
Here Is What Donald Trump's Policies May Mean for Medical Equipment Companies
2/14/2017 5:54:09 AM
Medical equipment companies, like Cantel Medical ( CMD) , are watching developments surrounding the Affordable Care Act carefully, especially amid President Donald Trump's vows to repeal and replace it. "We are for coverage - our products are impacted positively by the 20 million people that were covered under the Affordable Care Act," said Jorgen Hansen, Cantel Medical's chief executive order. Hansen is particularly watching the medical device tax, which if repealed, would help his company invest for the future. TheStreet's Scott Gamm reports from Wall Street.
