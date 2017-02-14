Agenus (AGEN), Incyte (INCY) Tweaks Deal With the Massachusetts Biotech Potentially Getting $510 Million Vs. $350 Million

WILMINGTON, Del. & LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) and Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq:AGEN) announced
today that the companies have amended the License, Development and
Commercialization Agreement that was originally entered into January 9,
2015. The amended agreement converts the ongoing GITR and OX40 antibody
programs from co-funded development and profit-sharing arrangements to
royalty-bearing programs, with Incyte now responsible for funding and
conducting global development and commercialization. Should candidates
from either of these two programs be approved, Agenus would now become
eligible to receive 15 percent royalties on global net sales of each
approved product.
The ongoing TIM-3 and LAG-3 antibody programs remain royalty-bearing
programs, at tiered rates of 6 to 12 percent, with Incyte retaining
exclusive world-wide clinical development and commercial
responsibilities.
Pursuant to the amended agreement, Agenus will receive today accelerated
milestone payments of $20 million from Incyte related to the clinical
development of INCAGN1876 (anti-GITR agonist) and INCAGN1949 (anti-OX40
agonist). Across all programs in the collaboration, Agenus will now be
eligible to receive up to a total of $510 million in future potential
development, regulatory and commercial milestones.
The parties have also entered into a separate Stock Purchase agreement
whereby Incyte will purchase 10 million shares of Agenus common stock
today at $6 per share.
“The antibody discovery collaboration between Incyte and Agenus has
progressed well and has already resulted in two programs in clinical
trials. We look forward to further developing our GITR and OX40 antibody
programs, and exploring immunotherapy combinations with these compounds
and other agents in the near future,” said Hervé Hoppenot, CEO of Incyte.
“We believe the amended agreement will help streamline the development
of our collaboration portfolio, provide the opportunity to prioritize
our other internal programs towards rapid commercialization and help
foster the development of our portfolio of novel I-O programs,” said
Garo Armen, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Agenus. “The revised agreement
will also strengthen Agenus’ balance sheet and reduce cash burn.”
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
About Agenus
Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the
discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune
system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient
populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing a number of
combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody
therapeutics and proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. The Company is
equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a
state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support
pre-commercial clinical programs. Agenus is based in Lexington, MA. For
more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com;
information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted
on our website.
