Struggling Teva (TEVA) Mulls Over Sale, Spinoff of Branded Generics Biz



2/14/2017 5:38:19 AM

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is weighing options including a sale of its branded generics products business as it works to reduce debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

The business could be valued at several billion dollars, and Teva may also consider spinning off the unit, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private. The plans are at an early stage, and Teva’s primary focus is finding a new chief executive officer after Erez Vigodman stepped down suddenly earlier this month, one of the people said.

Read at Bloomberg
Read at News Release


