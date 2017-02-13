Employer:
3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy on Sale
Tweet
2/13/2017 9:53:22 AM
How can you know if a biotech stock is a bargain?
It's not an exact science, but one of the best ways to identify biotech bargains is to evaluate companies' growth prospects compared with their current stock price and earnings. The price-to-earnings ratio can point out stocks that are relatively inexpensive now. Throwing expected earnings growth into the mix helps find the ones that are bargains based on what their earnings could be.
Read at
Motley Fool
Motley Fool
•
Biotech/Pharma - Investor