 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Marathon Pharma's Drug Pricing Is Playing With Fire



2/13/2017 8:55:57 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Step back, Martin Shkreli: The pharma industry has a new villain.

Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC, led by CEO Jeffrey Aronin, got FDA approval on Thursday for a steroid to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare and deadly muscle-wasting disease. This approval also got the company a valuable FDA voucher it can use to accelerate the review process for a different future drug, or sell to another company for millions of dollars.


Read at Bloomberg


comments powered by Disqus
Bloomberg
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 