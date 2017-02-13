|
Marathon Pharma's Drug Pricing Is Playing With Fire
2/13/2017 8:55:57 AM
Step back, Martin Shkreli: The pharma industry has a new villain.
Marathon Pharmaceuticals LLC, led by CEO Jeffrey Aronin, got FDA approval on Thursday for a steroid to treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), a rare and deadly muscle-wasting disease. This approval also got the company a valuable FDA voucher it can use to accelerate the review process for a different future drug, or sell to another company for millions of dollars.
