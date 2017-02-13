 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

New Technique Allows Study Of Micronutrient Dynamics In Human 3D Minibrains, Federal University Reveals



2/13/2017 7:43:49 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil have described the composition and distribution of micronutrients and minerals in human minibrains created in the lab. Until today, according to the scientists, the study of nutrients in brains was restricted to postmortem or nonhuman tissue. Now, they add, investigators will be able to understand the dynamics of nutrients during neurodevelopment in 3D human brain organoids.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 