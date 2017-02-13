|
New Technique Allows Study Of Micronutrient Dynamics In Human 3D Minibrains, Federal University Reveals
2/13/2017 7:43:49 AM
Researchers at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil have described the composition and distribution of micronutrients and minerals in human minibrains created in the lab. Until today, according to the scientists, the study of nutrients in brains was restricted to postmortem or nonhuman tissue. Now, they add, investigators will be able to understand the dynamics of nutrients during neurodevelopment in 3D human brain organoids.
