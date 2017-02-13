 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Cambridge Biotech Visterra Scuttles Plans for $50 Million IPO



2/13/2017 6:39:15 AM

Xconomy Boston — Just how open is the IPO window for biotechs in 2017? After a solid start this year for life sciences offerings, two companies haven’t been able to get to market—the latest being Cambridge, MA-based Visterra.

According to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, Visterra has postponed an IPO that was supposed to net the firm $50 million. Visterra has been scheduled to price since late January, but had been considered “day-to-day” for a few weeks, according to Renaissance Capital.

Read at Xconomy
Read at News Release
Read at Boston Business Journal


