Employer:
Login
Post Jobs
Job Seeker:
Login
Sign Up
Home
News
Jobs
Career Resources
Hotbeds
Career Events
Events
Company Profiles
Investors
Search
Life Sciences
Jobs
Search Job Title Only
Radius:
Miles
Km
80.5
News
|
News By Subject
|
News by Disease
|
News By Date
|
Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter
email:
Cambridge Biotech
Visterra
Scuttles Plans for $50 Million IPO
Tweet
2/13/2017 6:39:15 AM
Life Sciences Jobs
• Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
• California Jobs
• Massachusetts Jobs
• New Jersey Jobs
• Maryland Jobs
• Washington Jobs
View More Jobs
Xconomy Boston — Just how open is the IPO window for biotechs in 2017? After a solid start this year for life sciences offerings, two companies haven’t been able to get to market—the latest being Cambridge, MA-based Visterra.
According to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, Visterra has postponed an IPO that was supposed to net the firm $50 million. Visterra has been scheduled to price since late January, but had been considered “day-to-day” for a few weeks, according to Renaissance Capital.
Read at
Xconomy
Read at
News Release
Read at
Boston Business Journal
Related News
Visterra, Inc.
Release: Pharma Doses First Patient In Phase 2a Trial For VIS410, Its Monoclonal Antibody In Development For The Treatment Of Hospitalized Patients With Influenza A
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Announces Requested Withdrawal Of Registration Statement Due To Adverse Market Conditions
Visterra, Inc.
Gears Up For IPO
Billion Dollar Biotech
Bavarian Nordic
(BAVA.CO) Ditches $86 Million U.S. IPO
Visterra, Inc.
To Present New Clinical Results Of VIS410 At The
Options IX For The Control Of Influenza Conference
Acelity
Punts Plans for $1 Billion IPO
Visterra, Inc.
To Present New Clinical Results Of VIS410 At The Options IX For The Control Of Influenza Conference
TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals
(TLOG) Announces Termination Of Public Offering
Visterra, Inc.
Announces Publication Of Clinical Data On VIS410 In The Journal
EBioMedicine
Bone Repair Biotech
PolyPid Ltd.
Yanks $20M IPO As Selloff Continues
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus
•
Xconomy
•
News Release
•
Boston Business Journal
•
Visterra, Inc.
•
Biotech/Pharma - IPO, Withdrawals