Cambridge Biotech Visterra Scuttles Plans for $50 Million IPO

Xconomy Boston — Just how open is the IPO window for biotechs in 2017? After a solid start this year for life sciences offerings, two companies haven’t been able to get to market—the latest being Cambridge, MA-based Visterra.According to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital, Visterra has postponed an IPO that was supposed to net the firm $50 million. Visterra has been scheduled to price since late January, but had been considered “day-to-day” for a few weeks, according to Renaissance Capital.