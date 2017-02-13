Employer:
Oops, They Did it Again:
Theranos
Failed to Inform Patients of Potentially Botched Diabetes Test
2/13/2017 6:33:36 AM
Carreyrou, who first broke the news that Theranos was better at press releases and TED Talks than implementing the cutting-edge blood tests it said it could perform, was referring to this article by his Wall Street Journal colleague John Weaver. The Journal, through a public records request, got a hold of a federal inspection report documenting a number of deficiencies at the company’s now-shuttered Scottsdale, Arizona lab.
The Sepember 2016 inspection, by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, found a lack of quality control and incorrect use of equipment for several common tests.
Read at
Phoenix Business Journal
Read at
News Release
Read at
Fortune
