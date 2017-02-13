 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Why Sought-After Tesaro (TSRO)'s Rumored Sale Could Bring in $200 Per Share



2/13/2017 6:14:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Cancer biotech Tesaro could fetch north of $200 per share in a rumored takeover, Credit Suisse and Leerink analysts suggested this week, as Tesaro stock bounded to record highs Wednesday and Thursday.

But on Friday, Leerink analyst Seamus Fernandez recommended Tesaro buyers hang out on the sidelines amid the potential M&A flurry. He downgraded Tesaro stock to a market perform rating from outperform, though he upped his price target to 186 from 152.

In the stock market today, Tesaro stock fell 2.6% to 182.02, after touching a record high of 192 intraday Thursday.

Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 