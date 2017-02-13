 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
All Signs Have Gilead (GILD) Gearing Up for a Much-Needed Acquisition



2/13/2017 6:12:08 AM

Gilead Sciences reported enough bad news on Tuesday to inspire a blues song: Falling revenue. Sinking earnings. Horrible outlook for this year. Perhaps the big biotech needs to develop an antidepressant -- just to give to its shareholders.

On the other hand, there were some clues in Gilead's conference call with analysts that could mean better days are on the way. Everyone knows the biotech needs to make an acquisition. I think signs could be pointing to a massive one. (Quotes come from S&P Global Market Intelligence.)

What was said

My guess is that Gilead CEO John Milligan is probably a pretty good poker player.

Read at Motley Fool


