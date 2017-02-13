|
2 Biotechs Taking on the $20 Billion Alzheimer's Market Full Force
2/13/2017 6:08:34 AM
Alzheimer's disease is a terrible illness which affects an estimated 5.4 million Americans today. Alzheimer's is also the 6th leading cause of death nationally. Unfortunately, there are currently only two types of FDA-approved drugs (memantine and cholinesterase inhibitors), which solely function to slow down the effects of the disease.
Luckily, pharmaceutical companies remain hard at work in their attempts to combat this debilitating illness. Two candidates making noteworthy strides in this indication are Biogen and Acadia Pharmaceuticals. The $20 billion Alzheimer's disease treatment market should have investors wanting to grab a slice of the pie -- but which company is the better buy? Read on to find out.
