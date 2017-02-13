 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
This is How 47 Scientists Were Selected for the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub



2/13/2017

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, launched in September 2016 and run by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, pediatrician Priscilla Chan, set out with the ambitious goal "to cure, prevent or manage all disease during our children’s lifetime."

As part of the $3 billion initiative, the organization created an independent nonprofit Biohub, which on Wednesday said it committed $50 million to 47 scientists, technologists, and engineers working at UCSF, Stanford, and UC-Berkeley.

The 47 investigators are working on a wide range of projects, but there was one central thesis the Biohub tried to keep in mind when picking from the 700 applicants.



